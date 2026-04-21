Osage Beach New Mayor Hits The Ground Running With Campaign Promises

A new era is now officially underway in Osage Beach following the oath of office being administered last week to the new board of aldermen and to new Mayor Richard Ross.

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind last two weeks, but got sworn in, started making some progress and we’re working on things today and it’s just a pleasure to be here and a pleasure to lead this team in this city and look forward to getting some things done.”

Ross also says, now that his seat in city hall is warm, it’s time to start attacking his priorities which start with getting up-to-speed and making sure the Outlet Mall and Oasis projects are put on track to get done and open to the public sooner than later.

One of those steps includes a TIF meeting to for Bass Pro and the Outlet Mall rejuvenation which is on the calendar in Osage Beach for April 30th.