Wallethub Study Puts Missouri At The Top For Gambling Addiction

How out of control is gambling in Missouri and across the country…?

A study by the personal finance website WalletHub.com reveals that gambling disorder, a real medical condition, affects about 1-3% of U.S. adults.

Figures contributing to the study also show that the gambling industry nationwide brought in a record $78.7 billion which was fueled largely by U.S. consumers experiencing more than $100 billion in total gambling losses every year.

As for Missouri, the Show-Me State was identified as the 12th most gambling addicted state with a sub-rank of number-2 behind only Mississippi in the areas of gambling problems and treatment.

Alaska, Vermont and Utah are the least gambling addicted states according to WalletHub.com while Montana, South Dakota and Nevada are the most gambling addicted states.

Full Report:

WalletHub has released its report on the With the gambling industry generating a record $78.7 billion in revenue last year, the personal-finance companyhas released its report on the 2026’s Most Gambling-Addicted States , along with expert insights, to shed light on where this risky addiction is most widespread. To create the ranking, WalletHub compared all 50 states using 20 key metrics, including factors such as illegal gambling activity, lottery spending per person, and the percentage of adults struggling with gambling disorders.

Most Gambling-Addicted States Least Gambling-Addicted States 1. Nevada 41. Maryland 2. South Dakota 42. Connecticut 3. Montana 43. Florida 4. Mississippi 44. Wisconsin 5. Louisiana 45. Nebraska 6. West Virginia 46. Hawaii 7. Pennsylvania 47. Kansas 8. New Jersey 48. Alaska 9. Oregon 49. Vermont 10. Oklahoma 50. Utah

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-most-addicted-to-gambling/20846