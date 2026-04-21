Wallethub Study Puts Missouri At The Top For Gambling Addiction

Tue. Apr 21st, 2026
How out of control is gambling in Missouri and across the country…?
A study by the personal finance website WalletHub.com reveals that gambling disorder, a real medical condition, affects about 1-3% of U.S. adults.
Figures contributing to the study also show that the gambling industry nationwide brought in a record $78.7 billion which was fueled largely by U.S. consumers experiencing more than $100 billion in total gambling losses every year.
As for Missouri, the Show-Me State was identified as the 12th most gambling addicted state with a sub-rank of number-2 behind only Mississippi in the areas of gambling problems and treatment.
Alaska, Vermont and Utah are the least gambling addicted states according to WalletHub.com while Montana, South Dakota and Nevada are the most gambling addicted states.
Full Report:
To create the ranking, WalletHub compared all 50 states using 20 key metrics, including factors such as illegal gambling activity, lottery spending per person, and the percentage of adults struggling with gambling disorders.
|Most Gambling-Addicted States
|Least Gambling-Addicted States
|1. Nevada
|41. Maryland
|2. South Dakota
|42. Connecticut
|3. Montana
|43. Florida
|4. Mississippi
|44. Wisconsin
|5. Louisiana
|45. Nebraska
|6. West Virginia
|46. Hawaii
|7. Pennsylvania
|47. Kansas
|8. New Jersey
|48. Alaska
|9. Oregon
|49. Vermont
|10. Oklahoma
|50. Utah
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-most-addicted-to-gambling/20846