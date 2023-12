Osage Beach police report four arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says all four of the arrests were for failure to appear in court…a 23-year-old man from Lake Ozark, a 47-year-old woman from Rocky Mount, a 46-year-old woman from Camdenton and a 41-year-old man from Iberia.

Osage Beach officers also conducted 110 traffic stops and responded to 16 alcohol and drug-related calls for the week.