Osage Beach Police Make Four Arrests Over The Past Week Including One For Possession Of Fentanyl

The Osage Beach Police Department reports four arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says one of the arrests alleges that 39-year-old Jeremiah Willis, of Eldon, was in possession of fentanyl.

Willis, with at least five other felony drug convictions, was taken to the Camden County Jail and charged with second-degree trafficking of drugs.

He was being held without bond pending a hearing which was set for Monday.

The other three arrests in Osage Beach involved one driver accused of DWI and two others for driving revoked or suspended.

Reporter Mike Anthony