Head On Crash Off HWY 32 Injures 3 Lebanon Residents

A head-on collision on highway-32 in Long Lane sends one Buffalo and three Lebanon residents to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened late Monday afternoon when the car driven by 62-year-old David Sagerser, of Buffalo, crossed over the center striking the S-U-V driven by 32-year-old Lindsey Miller, of Lebanon.

Both drivers along with two passengers in Miller’s vehicle, 33-year-old Ashley Green and 53-year-old Jalana Kinde also from Lebanon, suffered moderate injuries.

All four were treated at a Springfield area hospital.