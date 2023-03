The Osage Beach Police Department reports only three arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

A 23-year-old Osage Beach man was arrested on Friday for an outstanding failure to appear warrant on a domestic assault charge in Camden County, a 56-year-old man from Parkville was arrested on Saturday for an outstanding failure to appear warrant on a property damage charge in Cooper County, and a 49-year-old woman from Kaiser was arrested on Sunday on a stealing offense.