Osage Beach Police Officer Injured in DWI Crash Near Grand Glaize Bridge, One Arrested

A 41-year-old Russelville man faces several pending charges after an early-morning accident reportedly involving an Osage Beach police officer on, or near, the eastbound Grand Glaize Bridge.

The highway patrol report indicates that Jesse Koenigsfeld is being charged with fourth-degree assault special victim, DWI involving physical injury to law enforcement, careless and imprudent driving, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

According to Osage Beach Police, the driver was first found driving erratic near the Parkway and HWY 42….the same driver was later found driving the wrong way over the Grand Glaize Bridge.

An officer there attempted to warn Koenigsfeld that he was traveling the wrong direction, however he instead crashed into the patrol vehicle.

That officer was taken in for treatment and later released.

Koenigsfeld was taken to the Camden County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.

