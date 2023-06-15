MODOT Offering Farmers Overwidth Permits To Haul Hay At No Charge

Missouri farmers and ranchers needing to move hay can now obtain a special overwidth hauling permit at no charge.

MoDOT is making the permits available in response to the governor’s declaration of a drought alert for more than half of the counties across the state.

Those taking advantage of the special permits will still need to comply with legal height, length and weight requirements and follow some other guidelines.

Those guidelines include avoiding work zones, bridges and other areas that have weight, lane or height restrictions.

JEFFERSON CITY – In response to Gov. Mike Parson’s declaration of a drought alert in more than half of Missouri’s counties, the Missouri Department of Transportation is offering a special overwidth hauling permit at no charge to help farmers and ranchers move hay as needed. Loads must be of legal height, length and weight.

Permits can be requested using the MoDOT Carrier Express online service, located at www.modot.org/mce. To ensure the fee is waived, hay haulers should place a comment in the application about the fee waiver. The blanket permit fee of $96 and single trip fee of $15 are waived for hay haulers through Dec. 1, 2023.

Before hauling, drivers must apply for the special overwidth hauling permit for loads that exceed 8 feet and 6 inches in width, and map their route to avoid work zones, bridges and other areas that have weight, narrow-lane or height restrictions. This information, as well as a special bridge and height restriction view, is available on the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org.

MoDOT’s waiver and special overwidth permit allows drivers in Missouri to:

Obtain the permit at no cost.

Haul hay loads of up to 12 feet and 6 inches in width using a blanket permit.

Haul hay loads up to 14 feet in width using single-trip permits.

Move hay during holiday periods and at night. At night, or when visibility is less than 500 feet, drivers must use a reflective, oversized load sign and clearance lights instead of the normal flags required at the edges of the load.

Drivers must adhere to all permit requirements, such as using proper signage and lighting and stopping at weigh stations. Drivers should also be advised that most of the southeastern United States is currently under a quarantine zone for imported fire ants, which can be easily spread through the movement of hay. Farmers and ranchers who believe they have received fire ants in a shipment of hay should call their local University of Missouri Extension agent as soon as possible.

Those visiting the MoDOT Carrier Express system for the first time will find a link to obtain a customer ID and password needed to access the service. Required information includes:

The make, license plate number and vehicle identification number (VIN) of the power unit, and

The farm business name and address.

MoDOT permits cover movement within Missouri only and are required for each truck. Questions may be directed to MoDOT’s Motor Carrier Services office at 1-800-877-8499.