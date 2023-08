Osage Beach police reports four arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Of those arrests: 49-year-old Lily Fields from Osage Beach was picked up on felony drug charges and two outstanding warrants out of Camden County; 26-year-old Keona Moore also from Osage Beach was picked up on domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges; and two others were picked up on stealing and DWI charges.

Officers from Osage Beach also conducted 104 traffic stops for the week.