Cole County Traffic Stop Leads To The Arrest Of A Woman In Possession Of Cocaine

A traffic stop in Cole County leads to a woman being arrested for possession of cocaine.

A narcotics detective reached out to a police officer about a woman leaving a house just before a warrant was serviced in Jefferson City.

The officer followed the black Ford Focus in an unmarked car heading east on 50, and intercepted the driver after an illegal lane change.

After telling the driver, ID’d as Tina Cremeans, the reason for the stop, he noticed a passenger who Cremeans, claimed not to know.

The officer was granted permission to do a search and found what looked like an eye glass case in the between the driver’s seat and the console.

Inside the officer discovered 38 grams of what he believed was crack cocaine.

Cremeans reportedly admitted to having 6 more grams of crack cocaine in her pants and that she gave her passenger, Kenneth Williams a ride in exchange for the drugs.