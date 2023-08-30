Osage Beach Police Report 41 Traffic Stops With 4 Arrests Over Past Week

It’s an otherwise routine week ending this past Sunday for Osage Beach police who report only four arrests.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says a 40-year-old man from Osage Beach was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a 34-year-old from Barnett on DWI, and two others…a 43-year-old man from Henley and a 36-year-old man from Camdenton on failure to appear warrants.

All totaled for the week, Osage Beach police conducted 41 traffic stops and responded to 12 traffic accidents.