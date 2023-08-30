Dr. Justin Malone Makes His Move To Lake Regional Permanent

Dr. Justin Malone is making his move to the Lake official.

According to Lake Regional, Dr. Malone is now a full-time member of the health system, helping residents with sleep medicine, electrodiagnostic medicine and Neurology.

The Doctor made his move from being Chief of Staff at Boone Hospital in Columbia and joins Dr. Kurle and Dr. Dunn at Lake Regional’s Neurology department.

Prior to getting his degrees at Creighton University School of Medicine and his residency at both UMSL and Washington University in St. Louis, Dr. Malone was a resident of Nebraska.

More about Dr. Malone:

Lake Regional Health System announces that Neurologist Justin A. Malone, M.D., FAAN, FAANEM, is now a full-time member of Lake Regional’s medical staff. Dr. Malone is board-certified in s leep medicine, electrodiagnostic medicine, and neurology.

Dr. Malone has helped care for hospitalized patients with stroke and other neurologic disorders at Lake Regional since 2016. In 2020, Dr. Malone became the medical director for the Sleep and Neurodiagnostic Lab and began caring for patients at Lake Regional Sleep Medicine. Dr. Malone now provides these services for Lake Regional Health System on a full-time basis. His primary focus of practice is providing and interpreting neurodiagnostic and sleep-related procedures for the health system. Dr. Malone also works with patients who have deep brain stimulators for Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor.

Dr. Malone takes time with each patient to establish trust and address their concerns.

“I really enjoy talking and visiting with patients and helping them better understand their ailments,” he said. “I try to educate them about their medical problems in a way that is easy for them to understand so they can take action.”

He added that science has always fascinated him.

“My dad was a teacher, and I remember reading a life science textbook for fun when I was in the first or second grade,” Dr. Malone said. “I continue to be amazed at the progress that we have made in understanding how our bodies work from a biological, chemical and genetic standpoint, but I am always humbled by how much there is still to learn in medicine.”

Before joining Lake Regional, Dr. Malone served as the chief of staff at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. He earned his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska, and completed his internship and neurology residency at Saint Louis University School of Medicine and a fellowship in neuromuscular disease and clinical neurophysiology at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Originally from Nebraska, Dr. Malone has lived in Missouri since moving here in 2002 to complete his residency training. In his free time, he enjoys fishing, hiking, biking, cooking and spending time with his family.

Dr. Malone joins Philip Kurle, M.D., and Hailey Dunn, FNP-C, at Lake Regional Neurology. To make an appointment with Dr. Malone, call Lake Regional Sleep Medicine at 573-302-2715.

Neurodiagnostic testing offered at Lake Regional Health System includes electromyogram and nerve conduction studies (EMG/NCS), electroencephalography (EEG) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Lake Regional Sleep Medicine offers a full range of diagnostic testing for sleep and neurologic disorders. This testing includes in-lab sleep studies and home sleep testing. Learn more at lakeregional.com/Sleep.

PHOTO CAPTION: Neurologist Justin A. Malone, M.D., FAAN, FAANEM