fbpx

Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

 

Osage Beach Police Report Four Arrests For This Past Week

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023

The Osage Beach Police Department reports four arrests for the ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says an 18-year-old from Liberty was arrested on Sunday for an alleged domestic assault.

The other three arrests included a 52-year-old man from Osage Beach, a 41-year-old man from Kaiser and a 21-year-old man from Eldon who were arrested for driving-related offenses.

Overall for the week, Osage Beach officers conducted 72 traffic stops and responded to five traffic accidents.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony