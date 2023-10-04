Osage Beach Police Report Four Arrests For This Past Week

The Osage Beach Police Department reports four arrests for the ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says an 18-year-old from Liberty was arrested on Sunday for an alleged domestic assault.

The other three arrests included a 52-year-old man from Osage Beach, a 41-year-old man from Kaiser and a 21-year-old man from Eldon who were arrested for driving-related offenses.

Overall for the week, Osage Beach officers conducted 72 traffic stops and responded to five traffic accidents.