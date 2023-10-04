Dock Fire Under Investigation in Osage Beach

A dock fire is under investigation in Osage Beach.

Firefighters responded just after 5:30 Tuesday afternoon to the area of Surdyke Port-20 and found a boat slip closest to the end of the dock engulfed with nearby boats in danger.

Further, a civilian was able to extinguish most of the fire by using his outboard motors to spray water on the flames. Arriving firefighters then took care of the rest after initiating an attack with a one-and-a-half inch line.

Other than the Mid-County District which provided a move-up to cover for Osage beach, all other mutual aid companies were cancelled while Osage Beach remained on the scene for about 30-minutes to mop up and extinguish any hot spots.

There were no injuries.