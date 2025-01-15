Missouri Senators Gearing Up To Learn Their Committee Assignments

With the inaugural now past, Missouri senators can return to the beginning of a new session.

Among the “new” aspects of this session is new leadership.

New Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville says 10 of Missouri’s 34 state senators are new to their role…

“Spend a lot of time with them in their districts. A lot of them have actually come over to visit me and the western side of the state and had some great conversations with all of them and looking forward to serving within the session. “

The First Regular Session of the 103rd General Assembly began on Jan. 8.

Returning Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader Doug Beck of Affton says he is glad to be a part of this session…

“Really get that feeling every time I pull up Main Street and I see this capital that I am very be blessed and honored to serve in this building.”

Missouri senators will soon learn their committee assignments.

After this, these panels will start hearing this year’s legislation.

In two weeks, the Missouri Senate will also learn the governor’s plan for the state’s next spending blueprint.