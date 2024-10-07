Osage Beach Recognizes Three for Officer Carson Tributes

The City of Osage Beach recognizes three youngsters for their tributes to fallen officer Phylicia Carson.

Administrator Devin Lake says 19-year-old Ashlyn White penned an original poem honoring Carson that was read at the candlelight vigil while 14-year-old Lailah Bean and 10-year-old Bella Bean designed two “End of Watch” badges on display on the city and police department’s social media…images which have gone nationwide following the August 31st death of Carson in a pursuit-related traffic crash.

All three received a certificate and a gift bag along with a memorial band for their contributions to remembering Office Carson.