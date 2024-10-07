Iberia City Hall Refuses to Confirm Mayor’s Apparent Resignation

The City of Iberia apparently could need another mayor following developments over the weekend.

A post on social media appearing to be from Mayor Holley Dake indicates that she resigned but that may not be official at this time.

The post by Dake does cite what she calls a rebellion by individuals with personal agendas and mindsets not conducive with the operations of the city.

The post also says that Nathan Duncan will take over in the interim in advance of a scheduled meeting tonight in city hall.

Dake tells KRMS News, as of 5:00-pm today, she has not officially resigned and city hall refused any comment on the possibility until after tonight’s meeting.