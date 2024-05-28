Osage Beach Snags Camdenton’s Jeff Hooker as New Administrator

The City of Osage Beach doesn’t have to look very far to find its likely new administrator to replace longtime administrator Jeana Woods…that search stretched about 11 miles to the west.

Camdenton City Administrator Jeff Hooker was appointed to the position by Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison with the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen voting in a special session to move forward with the appointment.

The Osage Beach board is then expected to vote on Hooker’s confirmation during the board’s next regular meeting scheduled for June 6th.

Following confirmation, Hooker is expected to step into the office on Monday, July 15th, which will also be Woods’ final week in the office. Woods, after 22 years with Osage Beach, recently announced she was leaving to pursue her own CPA business in the private sector.