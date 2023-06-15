Thu. Jun 15th, 2023

 

Osage Beach Woman Accused Of Inappropriate Actions Towards An Officer Gets 2 Years Probation

An Osage Beach woman who, at the time, was accused of humping gestures towards a cop, head-butting another, unleashing a verbal tirade at the hospital and DWI receives two suspended sentences and two years of probation.

Cassidy Palan had been originally charged with two misdemeanors for assault special victims and a DWI following an accident on highway-54 back in December, 2022.

Palan, on Monday, entered guilty pleas to one count of assault special victim and received a suspended imposition of sentence.

That means the assault falls off her record with good behavior over the next two years.

Palan also received a suspended sentence with two years probation on the DWI charge.

Vocal supporters of Palan claimed that she had been drugged leading up to the sequence of events.

Reporter Mike Anthony

