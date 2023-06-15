Osage Beach BOA Meeting At 6PM Tonight With Oasis At Lakeport Dominating Agenda

The Oasis at Lakeport development project and marijuana and other drug laws within the City of Osage Beach will be two of the main topics during tonight’s board of aldermen meeting.

The board will consider two ordinances dealing with the Lakeport project.

The first would approve a development agreement and a cooperation and transportation project agreement in connection with the Lakeport Village TIF plan.

The second ordinance would approve the issuance of up to $360-million in Taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds for the project.

The board of aldermen will also consider ordinances dealing with provisions of new laws when it comes to marijuana, hashish and synthetic cannabinoids.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting begins at 6:00 next Thursday, the 15th, in city hall.