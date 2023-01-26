Overland Park Boat Show Ready To Kick Off On Thursday

The first major boat show of the year for Lake Area dealers is kicking off Thursday in Overland Park Kansas, and it’s going to be bigger than before…

“We added another block area to the hall….so we got 9 new dealers there, and we added 2 more places into the ballroom” says Mike Kenagy with the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association.

He tells KRMS News the show’s expanded due to the continued demand for inventory…and this year they’ve got some special boats you’ll want to see on the floor….“That one go-fast boat is a 46′ footer. We’ve got 2 big cruisers in the big hall…boats, accessories….we’re full and ready to go.”

Not only is this show the only show for the Kansas City area, it’s one that’s broken records in the past few years and officials say they hope it continues that trend.

“We’re thinking so…you can never can completely nail it down before hand, at least until you get the after action reports” says Kenagy, “but the response from businesses and customers has been great…as far as the e-mails and phone call’s I’m getting, it feels like it’s going to be a good show. The dealers are all seeing to be up so I think it’s going to be a good one.”

Due to COVID, the Overland Park Boat show is now the only boat show in the KC Metro…as the event organizers of the other large show from years past have officially pulled out from the area.

The event goes from Thursday into Sunday at the Overland Park Convention center and is 1 of 4 events LOMDA does yearly.