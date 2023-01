Street and Parking Lot pavement projects have been awarded in the city of Eldon.

At their most recent city council meeting, the contracts for the pavement project, the first phase of the stormwater project, and an application for a grant in the second phase of the Rock Island Trail program were all given a green light.

A timeline of the pavement projects has not yet been released.

Alderman also passed on a motion to amend the city’s food truck or mobile food truck ordinances.