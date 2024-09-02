Services Announced for Osage Beach Police Officer Phylicia Carson

Visitation and a funeral service have been announced for fallen Osage Beach police officer Phylicia Carson who was killed in a traffic accident on Route-A near Richland while pursuing a high-speed suspect over the weekend.

Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm this Thursday, September 5th, at the Lodge of Four Seasons. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hedges-Scott-Millard Funeral Homes in Osage Beach.

Officer Carson’s passing is the first line-of-duty death in recollection in the City of Osage Beach.