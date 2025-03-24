Lake Area Escapes ‘Significant’ Storm Damage Over the Weekend

From how it appears, damage reported from the overnight thunderstorms in the lake area and surrounding region Saturday into Sunday could’ve been a lot worse.

According to the National Weather Service, the main hazard reported was up to one-inch hail along Valley Drive southwest of Camdenton, between Eldon and Versailles in Morgan County and south of Lebanon in Laclede County.

The weather service also reported that thunderstorm wind took out several large trees and a barn also in Laclede County.

Several power outages were also reported around the lake area.