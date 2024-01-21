Ozark Mountain Daredevils Say This Year’s Tour Will Be Their Last

A musical era in the Lake Area is winding down. KRMS’S Bill Robbins has the story.

If you missed the KRMS “Ozarks Today” program on Thursday, you missed out on one of the two remaining original members of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils announcing the beginning of the end of a musical era.

“We’ve always used integrity and respect for the music and respect for our audience. So we’ve announced that for the next two years, we’re going to end and wind down the touring part of our career.”

Looking back, Michael “Supe” Granda also says the Daredevils really struck a chord with the fans because of their roots and have always enjoyed performing in the lake area.

“We didn’t come from New York. We didn’t come from Los Angeles. We’re not from Texas, we’re from Missouri. So, yeah, we always have a great time when we come to the Ozark Ampitheater that’s always a fabulous time.”

“Supe”…now 73-years-old…also says he and partner John Dillon…now 75…will stay busy doing what they’ve loved doing for 53 years but only in the recording studio.