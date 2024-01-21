fbpx

Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

 

Winter Weather Advisory Affecting The Entire Lake Region Into Monday

A Winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire lake region as a winter system is expected to bring freezing rain and sleet to the area.

The National Weather Service says we can expect ice accumulations between a glaze and one tenth of an inch, with higher amounts south of Interstate 44.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous, which will likely impact the Monday morning commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9PM TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations between one
  tenth and two tenths of an inch. Areas of the higher terrain
  southeast of Springfield could locally reach a quarter of an inch
  of ice.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, and
  southwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
  likely become slick and hazardous. Localized power outages and
  tree damage are possible in areas that receive the higher ice
  amounts. Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous
  conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages. Call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Reporter John Rogger