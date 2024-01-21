Winter Weather Advisory Affecting The Entire Lake Region Into Monday

A Winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire lake region as a winter system is expected to bring freezing rain and sleet to the area.

The National Weather Service says we can expect ice accumulations between a glaze and one tenth of an inch, with higher amounts south of Interstate 44.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous, which will likely impact the Monday morning commute.

More Details:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9PM TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. Areas of the higher terrain southeast of Springfield could locally reach a quarter of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Localized power outages and tree damage are possible in areas that receive the higher ice amounts. Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.