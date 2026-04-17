Storms Cause Damage In The Lake Area & NWS Updates Tornado Reports For Clinton

All things considered, compared to the tornado damage in Henry County, the lake area escaped any major damage being reported from the Wednesday night storms by the National Weather Service.

The weather service says the roof of a building near the airport in Camdenton was damaged along with a large tree and other limbs blown down near Decaturville in Camden County.

Quarter-inch hail in the Camdenton area and several flooded areas caused by the heavy rainfall were also reported around the lake area.

As for the Clinton Tornado, it wasn’t just one…there were two.

Survey crews determined the first tornado touched down south of the city as an EF-1, while the 2nd Tornado hit in the heart of the city, as a EF-0.

On Thursday, an expected storm also ravaged parts of the Lake Region.

The storms brought very large hail and damaging winds, with areas south going under a severe thunderstorm watch for the rest of the day.

Reports from that storm, and the damage in Camdenton, continue to be investigated by the National Weather Service.

***Photo by Kiana Trokey