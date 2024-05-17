Ozarks Business Under Fire From AG Over Alleged Illegal Immigrant Employment

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is putting the heat on an Ozark business to provide proof that it is not allowing illegal immigrants to work for the company.

Bailey’s letter to 5-G Masonry, L-L-C, was sent after his office received a complaint alleging that the company employs illegal immigrants which is a violation of state law.

Bailey also explained to the company that it can potentially lose its business license, permits or exemptions along with other penalties if found in violation of the state law.

5-G Masonry…d-b-a Rosales Masonry…had 15 days from the date of the letter, May 14th, to provide verification of the employees in question being legally able to work in Missouri.