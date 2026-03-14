Paddlefish Season Begins Sunday Across Missouri

It’s that time of the year again when a different kind of angler hits the water hoping to land a giant prehistoric fish whose ancestors swam during the time of dinosaurs.

It is the snagging paddlefish season which begins at Lake of the Ozarks, Harry S. Truman Reservoir, Table Rock and most other waters around the state on Sunday and will run through the end of April.

Paddlefish can grow to at least seven feet and weigh more than 100 pounds and are caught by dragging big weighted-down treble hooks to try snagging the fish in its body.

And, as with any fishing season around the state, there are various regulations when it comes to paddlefish.

Those regulations can be found on the department of conservation’s website.