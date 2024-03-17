fbpx

Paddlefish Season Gets Underway Across The Ozarks

If you see a few more fishing boats down below the Osage River Bridge for the next month and a half, it can simply be explained…the paddlefish season has officially opened.

Paddlefish are commonly described as pre-historic-like freshwater fish with long snouts that are related to the sturgeon and generally are caught in a variety of ways including: snagging with a pole and line, grabbing, trotlines, throwlines, limb lines, or bank and jug lines.

There is a daily limit of two and a possession limit of four and a minimum length of 34-inches at Lake of the Ozarks, Table Rock, Truman and associated tributaries.

The paddlefish season will close at the end of the day on Tuesday, April 30th.

Reporter Mike Anthony