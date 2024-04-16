Patrol Makes Four Arrests & Responds To Three Accidents Over The Weekend At The Lake

Four arrests reported by the highway patrol in the lake area over the weekend…two of them for alleged DWI.

The other two arrests were for possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

Three of the arrests happened in Camden County, the other in Miller County.

The highway patrol also reported three traffic accidents in the lake area over the weekend.

One of them, Saturday afternoon in Morgan, took the life of an Eldon man.

The other two happened in Benton County resulting in one minor and one moderate injury.