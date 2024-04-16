Missouri Has “Minimal” Influenza Cases According To CDC

The State of Missouri now falls into the “minimal’ classification according to the most recent influenza report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report shows, statewide for the week ending on April 6th, a total of 1,763 cases with the majority of the cases being Influenza-B. The statewide season-to-date total now stands at 98,777 reported cases.

In the lake area, season-to-date, there have been 301 cases reported in Camden County, 596 cases in Miller County, 165 in Morgan County and 306 cases in Benton County.