A personal watercraft collision at the .1-mile mark of the main channel in Miller County sends a 16-year-old boy from Hallsville to the hospital.

The highway patrol says the two PWC’s were operating too close together and the accident happened when one turned into the path of the other.

The 16-year-old suffered moderate injuries while the other teen, a 17-year-old boy also from Hallsville, was uninjured.

Both were wearing a lifejacket at the time.