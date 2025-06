A motorcycle versus deer accident on Route-V in the Linn Creek area sends a Camdenton man to the hospital.

The highway patrol says it happened at 11:55 Friday night when the 2020 Harley Davidson struck the deer, began to skid and crossed over the center before leaving the roadway, overturning and ejecting the man.

The man was wearing a helmet and escaped with moderate injuries. He was taken to Lake Regional.