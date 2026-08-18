Paving Projects Continue For US 54, KK and Route 242

Progress continues on the resurfacing of westbound-54 in Camden County.

“They have completed the passing lane of the westbound 54 from Lynn Creek all the way to Cecil St,” Says Department of Transportation Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger, who also tells KRMS News that work is being done during the nighttime hours,“To minimize the impact to local travelers here at the lake area. So expect nightly lane closures on Hwy. 54 as we wrap up the driving lane going from Lynn Creek into Camdenton.”

Capital Paving was awarded that contract which also included the work on KK in Osage Beach and on 242 in Lake Ozark.