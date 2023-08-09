Pig & Chicken Farms Seeing Closures As US Meat Industry Faces High Costs

A number of Missouri Pig & Chicken farms are facing shutdowns, slowdowns or seeing nearby plant closures as the US meat industry continues facing higher feed and labor costs nationwide.

Details of plant closures in Newtown, Lucerne and Princeton were recently announced by Hong Kong owned Smithfield Farms, who says a total of 35 farms will be closed and 92 employees laid off with this decision in the show me state.

That comes shortly after Tyson Foods announced the closure numerous chicken plants, including ones here in Missouri, with an estimated job layoff of nearly 3,000 employees.