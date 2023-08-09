Three Injured In UTV Accident In Benton County

Three people are seriously hurt when a U-T-V they were riding late Sunday afternoon was backing up and went over a ledge landing in the water.

The highway patrol says it happened at a location in the 28-thousand block of High Ride Drive.

The driver of the U-T-V, 67-year-old Salvatore Schembri of Warsaw, and two passengers identified as 66-year-old Catherine Schembri, also from Warsaw, and 66-year-old Kimberly Taylor, of Parkville, all suffered serious injuries.

The Schembris were flown to University Hospital while Taylor was taken to Bothwell.