Planned Parenthood is suing the state of Missouri over legislation that blocks them from receiving public funding.

A bill passed by the Legislature and signed Governor Mike Parson last month aimed to stop reimbursing Planned Parenthood for health care for low-income Medicaid patients, including clinics that do not provide abortions.

Planned Parenthood is asking that the bill be ruled unconstitutional and that a judge order Missouri to continue paying it.

Planned Parenthood leaders said they’ll continue treating Medicaid recipients despite the changes, which go into effect by the end of today.