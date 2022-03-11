News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics State News

Planned Parenthood Sues Missouri Over Changes

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 11, 2022 , , ,

Planned Parenthood is suing the state of Missouri over legislation that blocks them from receiving public funding.

A bill passed by the Legislature and signed Governor Mike Parson last month aimed to stop reimbursing Planned Parenthood for health care for low-income Medicaid patients, including clinics that do not provide abortions.

Planned Parenthood is asking that the bill be ruled unconstitutional and that a judge order Missouri to continue paying it.

Planned Parenthood leaders said they’ll continue treating Medicaid recipients despite the changes, which go into effect by the end of today.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News State News

Missouri Parole Office Destroyed By Fire – Cause Unknown At This Time

Mar 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

Waynesville Police & Schools Investigating Gun Brought To Campus

Mar 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Several Items In Defense Bill Set To Benefit Missouri Military

Mar 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News State News

Missouri Parole Office Destroyed By Fire – Cause Unknown At This Time

Mar 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

Waynesville Police & Schools Investigating Gun Brought To Campus

Mar 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Several Items In Defense Bill Set To Benefit Missouri Military

Mar 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

Death Investigation Underway In Osage Beach

Mar 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com