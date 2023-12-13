Plans To Widen 54 In Camden County Halted Due To Relocation Of Utlities

A plan to widen U.S. Route-54 in Camden County hits a speed bump.

That’s according to MoDOT, who says the plans are to expand the current three-lane highway to five lanes, which will include two lanes of travel in each direction with a shared center turn lane from the Route-5 interchange to Bumper Hill Road.

Also included in the project will be drainage improvements, new curbs and entrance approaches.

Currently the $8.1-million project is in the planning and design stage with the acquisition of easements to begin early next year.

Construction had been scheduled to begin in the summer and wrap up in 2025, but is being pushed back by one year to allow for the relocation of utilities in the construction corridor.