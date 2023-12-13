Lake Of The Ozarks Shootout Announces Takeover Of LOTO Powerfest/Lake Race For 2024 Season

Major changes are taking place in the Powerboat Racing community at the Lake of the Ozarks.

In a release late Tuesday Night, the Board of Directors for the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout announced that they are taking over the LOTO Powerfest, formally known as Lake Race, effective immediately.

Lake Race President Tom Abbett indicated they were “excited” to receive the Shootout’s “Leadership & Guidance” which will allow for the Memorial Day race to “be elevated onto the national stage of must attend races” for racers & spectators nationwide.

Officials say they expect to release more details in their annual “Summer Race Guide” set to be printed in May of 2024.

The main charities for the Shootout, which includes lake area Fire Districts, will also now be the focus of fundraising for the LOTO Powerfest.