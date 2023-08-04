Plea Deal Sends a Versailles Man to Prison on Child-Related Sex Charges

A 49-year-old from Versailles is off to prison after entering a guilty plea and being sentenced this week on sex-related crimes involving relatives under the ages of 12 and 14 in Morgan County.

Richard Brian Storment had been charged with four counts of incest and two counts each of statutory rape and statutory sodomy in connection to the incidents which began in 2017. The family members were ages 9 and 13 at the time.

In exchange for the plea earlier this week, Storment was sentenced by Circuit Judge Matthew Phillip Hamner to four years on two of the incest counts and another two years on a child molestation charge. The sentences are to be served consecutively for a total of ten years in prison.

Storment has since been transported to the Department of Corrections in Fulton.