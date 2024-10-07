Pleasant Hill Man Takes $100,000 Big Win In Big Bass Bash

Tue. Oct 8th, 2024
Lots of fish were caught over the weekend as part of the fall Big Bass Bash at Lake of the Ozarks but it was one…a 7.05 pounder caught in the 1-3-pm time slot on Saturday that tipped the scales as the $100,000 winning fish.
Bryce Rieder, believed to be from Pleasant Hill, collected that check after waiting for about 24 hours to see if anyone would bring in a bigger catch. Rieder weighed his catch in at Ivy Bend Resort.
Collecting $20,000 for the second-place catch, a 6.21 pounder weighed in at PB-2, was Clinton Fletcher while Austin Baker weighed in his third-place catch at Alhonna Resort which was worth $10,000, and Peyton Stunpf collected $5,000 for his fourth-place catch…a 5.97 pounder weighed in at Point Randall Resort.
Among the women, Angela Schwartz was atop the leaderboard for a while after weighing in a 5.75 pound bass at Alhonna.