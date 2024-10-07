Alleged Camden County Burglary Suspect Fatally Shot by Resident Identified

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the alleged burglary suspect who was fatally shot last week by a resident in the 4500 block of north highway-7 in the Camdenton area.

Sergeant Scott Hines says an autopsy was performed today (Monday) on 44-year-old Derek Wayman who was known to frequent the Sparta and Springfield areas, and also had a history of felony convictions for illegal drugs and at least one tampering conviction on his record.

Detectives are also following up on leads trying to identify an accomplice from the burglary attempt who fled before law enforcement arrived on the scene. He was seen driving northbound in an unknown make or model dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with possible information on that suspect or the vehicle is being asked to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.