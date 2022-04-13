News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Crime

Police Arrest Camdenton man for Delivery of Controlled Substance

ByReporter John Rogger

Apr 12, 2022 ,

A Camdenton man is facing charges following an arrest earlier this month.
According to reports, a Camden County Deputy was on patrol in the area of Climax Springs on April 9th and reported that he noticed a man standing on Dodds Camp Road, who had active warrants for his arrest.
Investigators say 36-year-old Cody Mitchell was taken into custody and deputies allegedly found him in possession of a plastic bag with over 1.7 ounces of methamphetamine, among other items.
Along with the active warrants, Mitchell is facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance and he’s currently being held without bond.

