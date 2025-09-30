fbpx

Popular Chocolate Fruit Snack Recalled Due To Metal Fragments

Metal shouldn’t be a part of your favorite candy fruit snack, but that’s the reason for a recall of the Tru Fru brand freeze dried products that may be in your pantry already.

The company’s manufacturer, the Georgia Nut Company, says there may be the presence of metal in their Strawberries in the Dark & White Chocolate, and their Strawberries and Crème versions of the snack.

They were sold online and in area stores like Target, CVS or Gerbes.

So far, there have been no reported cases of injury or illness from the product.

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/georgia-nut-company-gnc-third-party-manufacturer-tru-fru-llc-issues-voluntary-recall-specific

Reporter John Rogger