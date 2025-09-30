Ameren Prepares For Joint Energy Expo In Columbia

Electrical and natural gas safety will be just two of the main topics to be presented during the Mid-MO Energy Expo being held Saturday in Columbia.

Ameren-Missouri, the Boone Electric Cooperative and the City of Columbia Utilities are hosting the expo which will also include discussion about energy efficiency, renewables and more.

Utility personnel and industry professionals will be on hand for the expo from 11-1 on Saturday, October 4th, at the Boone Electric Co-op’s community building in Columbia.