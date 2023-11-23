Popular Motel-Resort in Warsaw Destroyed by Fire

A newly remodeled resort in Warsaw is destroyed by flames Wednesday night.

Although no official information has been released, Gary Smith with the Benton County Enterprise in Warsaw, says firefighters and other area departments found the Rivers End Motel on Highway-83 fully engulfed.

A social media comment by the motel’s manager indicates that anybody staying at the motel was able to get out safely and it’s not believed that there were any injuries.

No other information including a possible cause of the fire is being released at this time.

(Picture courtesy of the Benton County Enterprise)