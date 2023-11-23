fbpx

Thu. Nov 23rd, 2023

 

Popular Motel-Resort in Warsaw Destroyed by Fire

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Thursday, November 23rd, 2023

A newly remodeled resort in Warsaw is destroyed by flames Wednesday night.

Although no official information has been released, Gary Smith with the Benton County Enterprise in Warsaw, says firefighters and other area departments found the Rivers End Motel on Highway-83 fully engulfed.

A social media comment by the motel’s manager indicates that anybody staying at the motel was able to get out safely and it’s not believed that there were any injuries.

No other information including a possible cause of the fire is being released at this time.

(Picture courtesy of the Benton County Enterprise)

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Thursday, November 23rd, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony