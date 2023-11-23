Osage Beach Changes Board Of Alderman Meeting Times

If you regularly attend Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meetings, you’ll need to get into the practice of showing up 30 minutes earlier than what you are used to or you’ll find yourself showing up late.

“We did pass and it was voted on that meetings are going to now be the first and third Thursday, which we always have, but at 5:30 instead of 6:00.”

Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison speaking on KRMS Radio and TV.

The time change, at the current time, only affects board of aldermen meetings. The next is scheduled for Thursday, December 7th, beginning now at 5:30pm