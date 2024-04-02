Numerous NWS Radars Go Down During Severe Weather Tuesday Morning

During the height of nocturnal tornados across Interstate 44….Radar systems with the National Weather Service suddenly stopped working.

At 12:30am, radar sites in Springfield, Kansas City, St. Louis & across the country randomly quit working, leaving weather forecasters blind as the storms raced towards the St. Louis area.

Around 12:48 Springfield radar returned, however radars elsewhere remained down as the storms passed through Cuba and on its way into the St. Louis area.

Officials with the Weather Service did tweet on X, saying they were aware of a “data issue” and that it is being investigated.

No word as of yet if the outage was caused by the storms, by a nationwide internet issue or a possible attack.