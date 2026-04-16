Wed. Apr 15th, 2026

 

Severe Weather Alerts In Effect On KRMSRADIO.COM

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Wednesday, April 15th, 2026

Current Warnings:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Camdenton MO, Buffalo MO and Urbana MO until 7:45 PM CDT

This graphic displays a severe thunderstorm warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 7:45 PM CDT. The warning includes Camdenton MO, Buffalo MO and Urbana MO. This warning is for Dallas County in southwestern Missouri, Northwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri, Northeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri and Southwestern Camden County in central Missouri. The threats associated with this warning are wind gusts up to 60 MPH and nickel sized hail. There are 22,241 people in the warning along with 15 schools and 0 hospitals.

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Dallas County in southwestern Missouri…
Northwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri…
Northeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri…
Southwestern Camden County in central Missouri…

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Buffalo,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Lake of The Ozarks, Bennett Spring State Park, Ha Ha Tonka State
Park, Camdenton, Buffalo, Urbana, Halfway, Bennett Springs,
Louisburg, Windyville, Eldridge, Leadmine, Tunas, Pumpkin Center,
Branch, Plad, Long Lane, and Roach.

This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 119.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and
southwestern Missouri. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until
midnight CDT for central and southwestern Missouri.

 

-o-

 

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Warsaw MO, Edwards MO and Fairfield MO until 7:30 PM CDT

This graphic displays a severe thunderstorm warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 7:30 PM CDT. The warning includes Warsaw MO, Edwards MO and Fairfield MO. This warning is for Southern Benton County in central Missouri and Northeastern St. Clair County in west central Missouri. The threats associated with this warning are wind gusts up to 60 MPH and pea sized hail. There are 9,797 people in the warning along with 5 schools and 0 hospitals.

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southern Benton County in central Missouri… Northeastern St. Clair County in west central Missouri…
* Until 730 PM CDT.
* At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Osceola, or 14 miles southwest of Warsaw, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include… Truman Lake, Truman State Park, Warsaw, Edwards, Hastain, Fristoe, Iconium, and Whitakerville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and west central Missouri. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Missouri.
-o-
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bolivar MO, Fair Play MO and Urbana MO until 7:15 PM CDT
This graphic displays a severe thunderstorm warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 7:15 PM CDT. The warning includes Bolivar MO, Fair Play MO and Urbana MO. This warning is for Southeastern Hickory County in central Missouri, Northwestern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri and Polk County in southwestern Missouri. The threats associated with this warning are wind gusts up to 60 MPH and half dollar sized hail. There are 29,187 people in the warning along with 13 schools and 1 hospital.

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Hickory County in central Missouri…
Northwestern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri…
Polk County in southwestern Missouri…

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 628 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fair Play, or
near Bolivar, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Bolivar, Pomme de Terre Lake, Stockton Lake, Buffalo, Pittsburg,
Polk, Fair Play, Urbana, Morrisville, Halfway, Louisburg, Aldrich,
Eudora, Goodson, Dunnegan, and Nemo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Springfield.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and
southwestern Missouri.

 

-o-

 

Current Watches….

This graphic displays Tornado Watch watch number 124 plotted on a map. The watch is in effect until 12:00 AM CDT. The watch includes parts of Illinois and Missouri. The threats associated with this watch are a couple tornadoes possible, scattered hail up to ping pong size possible and scattered gusts up to 70 mph likely. There are 1,082,699 people in the watch along with 481 schools and 28 hospitals.

This graphic displays Tornado Watch watch number 121 plotted on a map. The watch is in effect until 9:00 PM CDT. The watch includes parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. The threats associated with this watch are a couple tornadoes possible, scattered hail up to tennis ball size possible and scattered gusts up to 70 mph possible. There are 4,663,374 people in the watch along with 1824 schools and 164 hospitals.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Wednesday, April 15th, 2026

Reporter John Rogger