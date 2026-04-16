Severe Weather Alerts In Effect On KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Camdenton MO, Buffalo MO and Urbana MO until 7:45 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Dallas County in southwestern Missouri…

Northwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri…

Northeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri…

Southwestern Camden County in central Missouri…

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Buffalo,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lake of The Ozarks, Bennett Spring State Park, Ha Ha Tonka State

Park, Camdenton, Buffalo, Urbana, Halfway, Bennett Springs,

Louisburg, Windyville, Eldridge, Leadmine, Tunas, Pumpkin Center,

Branch, Plad, Long Lane, and Roach.

This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 119.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and

southwestern Missouri. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until

midnight CDT for central and southwestern Missouri.

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Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Warsaw MO, Edwards MO and Fairfield MO until 7:30 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southern Benton County in central Missouri… Northeastern St. Clair County in west central Missouri…

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Osceola, or 14 miles southwest of Warsaw, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include… Truman Lake, Truman State Park, Warsaw, Edwards, Hastain, Fristoe, Iconium, and Whitakerville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and west central Missouri. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Missouri.

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Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bolivar MO, Fair Play MO and Urbana MO until 7:15 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Hickory County in central Missouri…

Northwestern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri…

Polk County in southwestern Missouri… * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 628 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fair Play, or

near Bolivar, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include…

Bolivar, Pomme de Terre Lake, Stockton Lake, Buffalo, Pittsburg,

Polk, Fair Play, Urbana, Morrisville, Halfway, Louisburg, Aldrich,

Eudora, Goodson, Dunnegan, and Nemo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Springfield. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and

southwestern Missouri.

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Current Watches….